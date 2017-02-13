Olson - Stitt
James and Pamela Olson of Jamestown, N.Y., announce the engagement of their daughter, Joanna Linn, to Kieran Patrick Stitt, the son of Mark Stitt of Ransomville, N.Y., and Pamela Shanahan of Lewiston, N.Y. Miss Olson is also the granddaughter of Alice Olson of Jamestown, N.Y., and the late Norman Olson and Mike and Eleanor Allette of Bonita ... (more)
