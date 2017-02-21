Officials want coin created for New York's Purple Heart hall
An Aug. 7, 2007, file photo, the Purple Heart medal is worn by Army PFC Marcus D. LaBadie, 21, of Jamestown, N.Y., during a ceremony at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington. Democratic U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney says he will join other officials Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor in New Windsor, N.Y., to announce federal legislation to honor the museum with a commemorative coin.
|
