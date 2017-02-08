New parenting program offered free of charge
It is next to impossible to be good at something without practice, so why not practice your parenting skills? The Active Parenting Inc. has released a new program for parents of children ages birth to five years of age called This program is offered free of charge thanks to the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and brought to you by a partnership between Chautauqua Alcoholism & Substance Abuse Council . classes will be held at the Mental Health Association 31 Water Street, Door 14, Suite 7, Gateway Center, Jamestown.
