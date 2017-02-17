Jamestown Police Department

A Andrew M. Butts Sr., 24, of Jamestown was charged Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, resisting arrest and on active Jamestown City Court bench warrants.

Jamestown, NY

