Jamestown men charged for selling $900 in mushrooms

A pair of Jamestown, N.Y. men are incarcerated in the Warren County Prison on felony drug charges after an incident on Friday. Police have charged Mark B. Ceci, 29, with possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance fas well as Cory A. Carlson, 26, who faces charges of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

