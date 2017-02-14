Jamestown men charged for selling $900 in mushrooms
A pair of Jamestown, N.Y. men are incarcerated in the Warren County Prison on felony drug charges after an incident on Friday. Police have charged Mark B. Ceci, 29, with possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance fas well as Cory A. Carlson, 26, who faces charges of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Pollino and Rich Pollino
|14 min
|Thayer St
|1
|roxis child toucher
|20 min
|duh
|15
|bryan swartzwelder (Roxis Skellington)
|23 min
|duh
|6
|bryan e. swartwelder
|25 min
|dang
|4
|Summer M
|31 min
|justwastoldaboutthis
|50
|Herion overdose in Kennedy 2/13/17
|54 min
|Getyourfactsstraight
|39
|Aaron Porter Kristuna Joy
|2 hr
|Katz
|3
|Ryan hendrick
|2 hr
|Poppy
|12
|Liberals or Conservatives
|6 hr
|Tomkat
|27
|Sick of my neighbors smoking pot
|14 hr
|Cheech
|71
|
|jail!!!!
|Mon
|Yes
|19
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC