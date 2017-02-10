Jamestown man pleads guilty to child porn charge
Acting U.S. James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Christopher Whitford, 45, of Jamestown, NY, pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine.
|
