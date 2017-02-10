Jamestown man charged with felony sex charge
A Jamestown, N.Y., man is in custody on felony charges of statutory sexual assault following incidents in Pittsfield Township this past summer. Dakota Matthew Morse, 20, was arrested in New York state on Wednesday on a felony count of Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 years older.
