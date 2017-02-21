IRS Office To Re-Open After Reed Inquiry

IRS Office To Re-Open After Reed Inquiry

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

The IRS Tax Assistance Center in Jamestown is scheduled to re-open next week. The West Third Street location closed earlier this year without notice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
KKK New Chapter Looking for members 6 min Tony 27
Amanda Walsh has no room to call anyone a scum!!! 11 min Cece 1
Amy Pollino 16 min fatblowqueen 3
Kris Stearns 18 min Duh 4
heroin junkies 36 min Scum 11
Men with big packages? 41 min smh 6
Bi-girls? 41 min Truthbeknown 1
La Cocina Mexican Restaurant 4 hr Your stupid 11
Drug bust on Barrett 22 hr WakeUpCall 45
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,141,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC