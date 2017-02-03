Horrigan joins county leaders in Albany

Thursday Feb 2

County Executive Vince Horrigan concluded a visit to Albany on Wednesday for the annual state Association of Counties Legislative Conference. During the visit, Horrigan said he was able to discuss safety issues on Route 60 and shared services while retrieving information on state budget initiatives and grant opportunities.

