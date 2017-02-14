Hearing on evidence in Jamestown murd...

Hearing on evidence in Jamestown murder trial held

A hearing to determine what evidence, if any, should be inadmissible in the trial of Keith L. Robbins was held Tuesday in Chautauqua County Court. Indicted by a Chautauqua County Grand Jury and charged with second-degree murder of his wife and injuring a police animal, Robbins is scheduled to begin trial in June.

