Hearing on evidence in Jamestown murder trial held
A hearing to determine what evidence, if any, should be inadmissible in the trial of Keith L. Robbins was held Tuesday in Chautauqua County Court. Indicted by a Chautauqua County Grand Jury and charged with second-degree murder of his wife and injuring a police animal, Robbins is scheduled to begin trial in June.
