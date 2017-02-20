Economy: Horvath's key role for area

Economy: Horvath's key role for area

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 15 Read more: Observer

State University of New York at Fredonia President Dr. Virginia Horvath has a large role to play in our region's future. Last week, she took on an important leadership position - that of co-chair of the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Summer M 8 min ctfu 15
Strasburg OH 19 min Word 71 1
Alex Waller and Akeem 26 min Haa 8
Ryan Hedrick 42 yr. Plays with BOYS 36 min jim 1
roxis skellington 37 min lovey 2
Wasn't trying to air my families business 39 min Just saying 4
Ryan Hetrick 43 min jim 2
Finally got those Scarpino pics. Ew she's getti... 1 hr Aly 18
Drug addicts 2 hr Junkies 13
WCA is a Butcher shop 8 hr Ken Bone 12
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,649 • Total comments across all topics: 278,952,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC