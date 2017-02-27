Council Moves On Riverbed Purchase For Walking Bridges
Jamestown City Council has started the process to become the owners of the riverbed along the Chadakoin River where the two pedestrian bridges will be installed along the Greater Jamestown Riverwalk later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
