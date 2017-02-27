Council Moves On Riverbed Purchase Fo...

Council Moves On Riverbed Purchase For Walking Bridges

Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Jamestown City Council has started the process to become the owners of the riverbed along the Chadakoin River where the two pedestrian bridges will be installed along the Greater Jamestown Riverwalk later this year.

