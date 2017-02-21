Community Notebook
Fredonia Mayor Athanasia Landis invites members of the public to her village hall office on the first Wednesday of every month between 9 and 10 a.m. to discuss any and all issues and concerns. Coffee and/or tea will be provided.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aaron Hendrickson
|16 min
|ohyessssss
|7
|Donna sue
|16 min
|Wilma
|3
|Chris "Vic" Sundquist
|16 min
|Mike
|2
|Kyle Senear
|17 min
|rocks
|2
|elvis
|19 min
|ohyessssss
|3
|Chips and pills
|20 min
|Steve
|6
|steve Ecker
|20 min
|hubhbjn
|5
|La Cocina Mexican Restaurant
|2 hr
|Forreal
|19
|KKK New Chapter Looking for members
|2 hr
|Frogger
|45
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC