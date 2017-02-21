Community Foundation Executive Director Retiring
Randy Sweeney at the entrance of the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, located at 418 Spring St. Sweeney is retiring after serving 20 years as the executive director for the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation.
