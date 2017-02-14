Area Police

Jury selection for the trial of Barbara J. Redeye, a Jamestown woman accused of fatally stabbing her half-brother, is scheduled to begin Feb. 21. Redeye, 24, allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Dale A. Redeye at a 501 Lakeview Ave. residence, at 8:45 p.m., on Aug. 14. Jamestown police said the victim was Redeye's half-brother and that the incident occurred after an escalated argument. Redeye is currently remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail or $2 million property bond.

