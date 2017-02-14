Area Police
Jury selection for the trial of Barbara J. Redeye, a Jamestown woman accused of fatally stabbing her half-brother, is scheduled to begin Feb. 21. Redeye, 24, allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Dale A. Redeye at a 501 Lakeview Ave. residence, at 8:45 p.m., on Aug. 14. Jamestown police said the victim was Redeye's half-brother and that the incident occurred after an escalated argument. Redeye is currently remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail or $2 million property bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liberals or Conservatives
|9 min
|Jamestowns finest
|28
|Jastic Anazalone
|20 min
|Smh
|6
|Tracey Nichols Porter
|30 min
|Lisa
|9
|Dudes that can fight
|54 min
|Some guy
|8
|Sick of my neighbors smoking pot
|1 hr
|sam
|72
|Herion overdose in Kennedy 2/13/17
|2 hr
|R3ality
|49
|Mendez & Torres
|3 hr
|Team Mendez
|7
|Ryan hendrick
|7 hr
|Poppy
|12
|jail!!!!
|Mon
|Yes
|19
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC