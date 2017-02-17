Area Police
A Dunkirk man is facing charges after a traffic stop on Route 60 in the town of Pomfret Friday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over Michael S. Marshman, 30, after a traffic infraction after 12:30 a.m. After an investigation Marshman was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession as well as having an uninspected motor vehicle.
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|accident on 86. what happened
|5 min
|DebS
|5
|Donna sue bad mother
|27 min
|Randolph
|7
|Beth burgstrom
|32 min
|fatass
|1
|Obama phone program to end
|1 hr
|well fair
|1
|Black
|1 hr
|Check mate
|1
|dont go to Community Helping hands (May '14)
|1 hr
|well fair
|18
|comical girls
|1 hr
|girls
|1
|Drug bust on Barrett
|2 hr
|Wow
|24
|Wasn't trying to air my families business
|12 hr
|girlbye
|13
