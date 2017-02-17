Area Police

Area Police

A Dunkirk man is facing charges after a traffic stop on Route 60 in the town of Pomfret Friday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over Michael S. Marshman, 30, after a traffic infraction after 12:30 a.m. After an investigation Marshman was allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession as well as having an uninspected motor vehicle.

