Woman Faces Criminal Charges After Po...

Woman Faces Criminal Charges After Police Find Fentanyl In W. NY Apartment

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WICU12 Erie

A 27 year old woman from Jamestown, New York is facing criminal charges tonight after an investigation into the sales and trafficking of illegal drugs. Tomasina Melice is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance after police found fentanyl inside a Broadhead Avenue apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa johnson (Jun '13) 21 min Noodle 6
Ricki Pearson kids - name them 56 min Jesus 3
Something is missing 2 hr God has a plan 2
News City Woman Charged In Fentanyl Seizure 2 hr God has a plan 6
Amanda Beardsley 2 hr God has a plan 4
Pedo's on your street. 2 hr God has a plan 5
How dirty is Alicia Alexander? 2 hr Buckey 29
Vaughn grant 5 hr stinkywink 29
Men with Small Penises 5 hr Writer here 24
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,650 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC