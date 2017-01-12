Warm weather causes widespread floodi...

Warm weather causes widespread flooding in south county

17 hrs ago

Flooding was most prevalent in the Kiantone, Frewsburg and Busti area, where many roads were closed to traffic out of safety concerns. In particular, portions of routes 60 and 62 just outside the city of Jamestown were partially submerged under water.

Jamestown, NY

