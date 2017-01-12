Upstate School District Expected To A...

Upstate School District Expected To Approve Mains As Next Superintendent

Yesterday Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Tim Mains is expected to be approved tonight at the Pine Bush Central School District as the new superintendent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

