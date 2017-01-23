United Way Exceeds Campaign Goal Of $1.3 Million
Pictured are Anne and Paul Hedin, co-chairs of the 2016 United Way of Southern Chautauqua County Campaign, which raised $1,338,652 for local community programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
