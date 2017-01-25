Transformation begins

Transformation begins

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Observer

OBSERVER Photo by Greg Fox Students and stakeholders in the local P-TECH program pose in front of the former Dunkirk School 6 building, the future home of the P-TECH College and Career Academy. OBSERVER Photo by Greg Fox A groundbreaking ceremony for construction on the future P-TECH College and Career Academy took place Wednesday at the former Dunkirk School 6 building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lscarpino 59 min Relly 3
Tony Marra 1 hr Mitch the Bitch 12
Toni bradberry 1 hr SMDH 3
Jacqueline Green 4 hr Jesus Christ 13
Best rapper ever 4 hr hmm 41
Tanisha hoeeee Thayer 5 hr Nasty215 4
Walmart Employees 5 hr Rottenbaconbox 2
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua County was issued at January 26 at 3:58AM EST

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,667 • Total comments across all topics: 278,262,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC