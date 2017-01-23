Town - Rensel
Melissa M. Rensel and Aaron M. Town exchanged wedding vows on Oct. 22, 2016, at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Jamestown, N.Y. The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shakedown Street !
|20 min
|Jerry
|2
|Accident on rte 60
|57 min
|Jbrown
|6
|Andy Hribar?
|1 hr
|SMM2006
|5
|redroofinn has .....yupp u got it bedbugs!!!!!!!!
|2 hr
|Lmao
|2
|Cristy Stutzman is out of the penitentiary. Lol
|2 hr
|Don
|2
|Kayla Gilbert
|2 hr
|Zach homes
|10
|Emily blackwood
|3 hr
|Jack
|6
|My mental illness is getting the best of me=(
|4 hr
|news4
|12
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC