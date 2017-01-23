Town - Rensel

Town - Rensel

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Melissa M. Rensel and Aaron M. Town exchanged wedding vows on Oct. 22, 2016, at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Jamestown, N.Y. The Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shakedown Street ! 20 min Jerry 2
Accident on rte 60 57 min Jbrown 6
Andy Hribar? 1 hr SMM2006 5
redroofinn has .....yupp u got it bedbugs!!!!!!!! 2 hr Lmao 2
Cristy Stutzman is out of the penitentiary. Lol 2 hr Don 2
Kayla Gilbert 2 hr Zach homes 10
Emily blackwood 3 hr Jack 6
My mental illness is getting the best of me=( 4 hr news4 12
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,540 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC