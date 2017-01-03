Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
Thumbs up to continuing traditions. For decades, visitors to Frewsburg driving on Route 62 have been greeted by a giant smiling sun painted on the side of a barn at 141 W. Main St. It would have been easy for the sun to fade into the proverbial sunset when Martin R. Gage, who first painted the sun on the side of the barn in 1985, passed away in ... (more)
