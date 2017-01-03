Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Thumbs up to continuing traditions. For decades, visitors to Frewsburg driving on Route 62 have been greeted by a giant smiling sun painted on the side of a barn at 141 W. Main St. It would have been easy for the sun to fade into the proverbial sunset when Martin R. Gage, who first painted the sun on the side of the barn in 1985, passed away in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened to the young Leeper girl in newpaper 6 min Jimmy 4
Was Alecia Haskins born a dude? 15 min Noooo 3
shawn Silliman Aka Jack Preacher 19 min Crazyj 19
Trisha schrecengost 48 min Lolll 7
Tommy Bartlet 1 hr maureen 2
Melissa "Meth" edington 1 hr The one that known 16
Frescos pizza and wings 💩 1 hr left overs 20
Bad car wrack on Fairmont 4ppl dead 3 hr Wetard 8
Lori Cobbs 1+2+3+4 Leepers =Whor 3 hr Glasses 31
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua County was issued at January 08 at 12:39PM EST

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,107 • Total comments across all topics: 277,719,322

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC