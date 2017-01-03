Sweet on - Sart
If you're looking for something to do on Jan. 20 after the inauguration of a new president is over, consider being a part of a ChocoL'Art is not a banquet with a big meal. It's not black-tie with lots of speeches.
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kristina Joy
|38 min
|Duh
|14
|Fatz your a toucher
|1 hr
|didnt put post
|6
|Jamestown Woman Gets Prison Sentence In Fraud Case
|1 hr
|Joe
|23
|Craig Jackson
|1 hr
|Jamestown
|8
|jen brady
|2 hr
|jeremiah
|10
|Chris "Vic" Sundquist
|2 hr
|Yup
|2
|Nushawn Williams out on parole and back in Jame... (Jul '15)
|2 hr
|kce4
|7
|Big layoff at the resource center.
|3 hr
|my taxes at work
|12
|Frescos pizza and wings 💩
|6 hr
|I love food
|31
|Bad car wrack on Fairmont 4ppl dead
|15 hr
|02dude
|10
