Patrick Swanson surrounded by supporters for swearing-in
Joined by his wife and children, Patrick E. Swanson was sworn in as Chautauqua County district attorney Sunday at the Mayville Courthouse. Who better to swear in Swanson than his predecessor David Foley, Chautauqua County Court Judge, who returns to the courthouse after spending time last year in Erie County.
