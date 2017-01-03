Officials React To Indigent Services Bill Veto
With Gov. Andrew Cuomo's veto last week, counties throughout the state will continue footing the bill for those who cannot afford counsel for defense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Bauer
|15 min
|wow
|5
|Meghan Dolan
|37 min
|Sean
|4
|Top three ppl you wish were dead.
|42 min
|Moving on up
|7
|Heather dominey
|44 min
|Chantelle
|3
|what happened
|49 min
|channel 2
|3
|Baby mamas youd like tf
|51 min
|Moving on up
|9
|shawn Silliman Aka Jack Preacher
|1 hr
|hammer
|12
|The connection
|2 hr
|Joe
|25
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC