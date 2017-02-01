New Veterinary Hospital Opens On Fairmount Avenue
Co-owners of Lakeside Veterinary Medicine, Brooke Imus Harkness and Patrick S. Farrell, are ready to show off their new facility on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The new facility is located at 976 Fairmount Ave. P-J photo by Katrina Fuller Another option for wellness and medical care for furry friends will soon be available in Jamestown, thanks ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pedo's on your street.
|43 min
|yup
|16
|Best rapper ever
|49 min
|The Phezzy rules
|47
|Will ross. Aka circus midget
|53 min
|Aka j boy
|5
|What did Jimmy b go to jail for
|1 hr
|Ray boy
|4
|Poppy Poppy Poppy
|1 hr
|Ray boy
|19
|Danny Capazzi taxi cab king so he says
|1 hr
|Frank
|2
|Woman beaters
|1 hr
|Factz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC