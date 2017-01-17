New humane society director named

New humane society director named

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Observer

The Chautauqua County Humane Society has announced the appointment of Kellie Roberts as its new executive director. Kellie succeeds Jeff Lubi, who announced his retirement effective Jan. 1. Roberts, a Falconer Central School graduate, brings with her an impressive background in shelter management, animal care and nonprofit development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Gilbert 6 min youre a bad mom 6
Why can't I find a decent place to rent? 37 min Crazyj 8
Stacey jo Peterson 37 min lmao 2
Amanda keeler and pj 1 hr Honestly 1
Juan dahn 1 hr truth against lies 7
Nicole Bauer 2 hr True satan 11
Carrie Trisket 2 hr Jack sprat 2
Blonde woman all in black walking on Fairmount 10 hr ras amilliei 11
Foote locker.. what happened?? 18 hr Douchie 5
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,550 • Total comments across all topics: 278,147,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC