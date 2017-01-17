New humane society director named
The Chautauqua County Humane Society has announced the appointment of Kellie Roberts as its new executive director. Kellie succeeds Jeff Lubi, who announced his retirement effective Jan. 1. Roberts, a Falconer Central School graduate, brings with her an impressive background in shelter management, animal care and nonprofit development.
