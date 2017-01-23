New Homeless Shelter To Open In Former Shelter Location
TWC NEWS VIDEO: JAMESTOWN, NY -- The United Christian Advocacy Network is on a mission to reopen a men's homeless shelter in Jamestown. The group acquired the former Union Gospel Mission building on West First Street.
