New Flyer manufacturing rolls into Jamestown
On Thursday, state, county, city and local elected representatives welcomed New Flyer officials to Jamestown at its new production facility at 254 Fluvanna Ave., which was the former location of the Fluvanna Quality Markets. The ceremony included state Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bost man dellllllllla
|4 min
|Randa
|12
|Carrie Trisket
|24 min
|Fact
|3
|Who stole the walmart charger
|32 min
|SHAYYYYY
|9
|Shay Tarie (Jul '16)
|36 min
|SHAYYYYY
|41
|Tommy Bartlett
|39 min
|Fact
|16
|JCC nursing class 2018
|39 min
|MediumMeech
|14
|Katie Kieth cheating on her bf?
|42 min
|RedTrader
|2
|Men with Small Penises
|44 min
|SHAYYYY
|20
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC