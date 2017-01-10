New Chautauqua Institution President ...

New Chautauqua Institution President Welcomed In Jamestown

19 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

TWC NEWS VIDEO: CHAUTAUQUA, NY -- The New Chautauqua Institution President was welcomed to Jamestown Tuesday afternoon at an event at the Robert H. Jackson Center. Michael Hill took the helm from outgoing president Tom Becker on the first of this year.

