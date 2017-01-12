JPS Announces Interim Superintendent

JPS Announces Interim Superintendent

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

At Thursday night's board of education meeting, Root was named for the position beginning on Feb. 27. Out-going superintendent, Tim Mains, offered his resignation to the board which was unanimously approved during the same meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vaugh Grant and the 2 pregnant girls 3 min Really though 3
Bald Jon and Sloppy Suzy 4 min Truth 12
Guys who cheat 16 min Yummy 12
Blake knight 22 min Coco 5
Jessica bowry 34 min Well there 5
Obama spaced out today in tv 59 min Karma 12
Rose greenman 1 hr Dumbaf 1
Frewsburg Pharmacy Drunks and Junk 1 hr Scrub Your Ass 17
News Jamestown Woman Gets Prison Sentence In Fraud Case 6 hr I will be on top 29
Big layoff at the resource center. 12 hr Hieronymous Ross 38
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,974 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC