JCC announces major gift from Sheldon...

JCC announces major gift from Sheldon Foundation

Jamestown Community College and the JCC Foundation have received a major gift from the Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation for renovation of music facilities on the Jamestown campus.

Jamestown, NY

