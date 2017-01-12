JCC announces major gift from Sheldon Foundation

Submitted Photo JCC President Cory Duckworth, Sheldon Foundation Board President Peter Sullivan, Sheldon Foundation Executive Director Linda Swanson and JCC Vice President of Enrollment Management and Institutional Advancement Kirk Young pose in one of the areas that will undergo renovation as part of the Sheldon Foundation grant. JAMESTOWNa S- Jamestown Community College and the JCC Foundation have received a major gift from the Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation for renovation of music facilities on the Jamestown campus.

