Jamestown welcomes new manufacturing center
Jamestown is celebrating the grand opening of a new production facility in what used to be a Quality supermarket. The property on Fluvanna Avenue has been vacant for about a decade, but Thursday officially became the new manufacturing site for one of our neighbors to the north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
