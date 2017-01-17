Jamestown native to perform in inauguration parade
A 2009 Jamestown High School graduate and member of the United States Air Force is expected to play an important role in the Inauguration of the President-Elect Donald Trump on Friday. Erik Lundquist was awarded a position playing the euphonium in the premier group over the summer, and after completing basic training, made his way to the Washington D.C. area for his assignment.
