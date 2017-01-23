Jamestown Native Named HR Director In Massachusetts
Jamestown native Mary Glance has been named executive director of human resources at Middlesex Community College, one of the largest community colleges in Massachusetts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shakedown Street !
|19 min
|Jerry
|2
|Accident on rte 60
|57 min
|Jbrown
|6
|Andy Hribar?
|1 hr
|SMM2006
|5
|redroofinn has .....yupp u got it bedbugs!!!!!!!!
|2 hr
|Lmao
|2
|Cristy Stutzman is out of the penitentiary. Lol
|2 hr
|Don
|2
|Kayla Gilbert
|2 hr
|Zach homes
|10
|Emily blackwood
|3 hr
|Jack
|6
|My mental illness is getting the best of me=(
|4 hr
|news4
|12
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC