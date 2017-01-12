Jamestown man in meth arrest has bail...

Jamestown man in meth arrest has bail reduction denied

Armando Rosario, 115 Crossman Street, Jamestown, N.Y., was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, possession of ammonium nitrate with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility and two misdemeanor counts of possession of methamphetamine by Warren County Drug Task Force officers on December 1. She said that Rosario listed a Dartmouth St. address in Warren as his residence, but all three of his references in the application were from Jamestown, one included without a last name.

