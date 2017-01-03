Giant joint, treadmill for fish highl...

Giant joint, treadmill for fish highlight 'Wastebook 2016'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

Highlighted in the annual "Wastebook" report on government spending, the 28-foot joint, which also looks like a smashed car, was funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and built by the Colorado Department of Transportation. The Godzilla-sized doobie was placed on a billboard in downtown Denver to warn motorists about the dangers of driving while high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whitney snitches on luis 7 min junjun91 1
Christine kinser (Apr '13) 1 hr Spitale 4
Kristina Joy 1 hr Lolololol 15
Fatz your a toucher 2 hr didnt put post 6
News Jamestown Woman Gets Prison Sentence In Fraud Case 2 hr Joe 23
Craig Jackson 3 hr Jamestown 8
jen brady 3 hr jeremiah 10
Big layoff at the resource center. 4 hr my taxes at work 12
Frescos pizza and wings 💩 7 hr I love food 31
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,349 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,551

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC