Fostering open house Jan. 19 in Jamestown

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services is in urgent need of community members to provide foster care services for children who are temporarily unable to remain in their homes. An open house will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 in the Carnahan Center, room 120, of the south campus of Jamestown Community College.

Flood Watch for Chautauqua County was issued at January 11 at 9:38PM EST

