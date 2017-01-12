Flood Watch Continues for Chatauqua County
Jamestown, NY Flooding has been extensive in Chautauqua County, where rainfall, warmer temperatures and melting snow have combined to make life miserable. In Kiantone, Busti-Stillwater Road to Frewsburg was closed because of flooding.
|
