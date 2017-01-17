Devyn Agett joins CASAC Board of Dire...

Devyn Agett joins CASAC Board of Directors

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Observer

Devyn Agett has been elected to the Chautauqua Alcoholism & Substance Abuse Council Board of Directors to serve one three-year term. Since 1974, Chautauqua Alcoholism & Substance Abuse Council , a United Way partner agency, has provided prevention education and community awareness regarding alcohol and other drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will ross. Aka circus midget 7 min Todd r 4
Vaugh moley face and the other girl 21 min Exposed 9
keri seiberg 37 min TARRIN the best 20
Does he cheat on wife? 50 min Curious2k 1
Dear TS 1 hr TS 18
Sabina and Danielle Hawkins 1 hr Queen 4
Mileys Inn 1 hr Wow 1
one last goodbye 5 hr Ginny 14
Is it cheating, or is it just innocent fun? 12 hr Nice 14
New Mexican Restaurant In Lakewood 15 hr Mex 13
News Corrie Anderson Search Continues (Dec '08) Thu kjhsdfh 21
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,852 • Total comments across all topics: 278,104,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC