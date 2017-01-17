Coffee Shop Memorializes Owner's Father

Coffee Shop Memorializes Owner's Father

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Patty Franco serves her husband, Tom, a cup of joe at Joe'Z Coffee House, which is located at 98 Forest Avenue in Jamestown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shay Tarie (Jul '16) 22 min get over it 35
really? 30 min get over it 1
Nicole Bauer 32 min Haha 10
Big Puffs 33 min The Police 1
fletcher school ,and staff,completely nasty 44 min Sweetafgirl 2
Emily diamond and Mat Ecklund 1 hr LSS 1
Drives a Benz 1 hr We need to know 1
Blonde woman all in black walking on Fairmount 1 hr Cop 9
Foote locker.. what happened?? 4 hr Douchie 5
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,260 • Total comments across all topics: 278,132,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC