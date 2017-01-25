BPU Starts Process To Annex Dow Stree...

BPU Starts Process To Annex Dow Street Substation

On Monday, the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities approved a resolution asking Jamestown City Council to initiative the proceedings necessary to annex the Dow Street substation into the city.

