Bed tax grant program opens Feb 1

The Chautauqua County Department of Planning and Economic Development announced the application period for the 2018 2 percent Lakes and Waterways Grant Program and 3 percent Tourism Product Development Grant Program will open on February 1, 2017. Applications will be available online at www.co.chautauqua.ny.us and at www.planningchautauqua.com.

