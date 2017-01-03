Assemblyman Goodell Appointed To Leadership Position
Assemblyman Andy Goodell has been appointed to serve as the assistant minority leader pro tempore for the next two years, one of the top leadership positions within the Republican Caucus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Johnson connection Sup
|4 min
|Lisa
|27
|Im not a racist
|48 min
|Top gossiper
|2
|luv toyota
|56 min
|Holds the truth
|2
|Ryan Hendrick & Justin Gould
|1 hr
|ex supporter
|2
|June Tate
|1 hr
|June
|18
|Ed Shults pass around slut
|2 hr
|nothing new
|11
|Tiffany and Old Man
|2 hr
|Ping
|22
|Jamestown moose
|7 hr
|Simmons
|16
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC