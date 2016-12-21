Westfield looking to engage in Comple...

Westfield looking to engage in Complete Streets initiative

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Observer

The village of Westfield board is looking to beautify the village and town streets by potentially partnering with the Chautauqua County Health Department and the Chautauqua County Health Network to engage in a Complete Streets initiative. Lisa Schmidtfrerick-Miller from the Chautauqua County Health Department and Shelly Wells, RN, Community Project Coordinator for the Chautauqua County Health Network, described how According to Schmidtfrerick-Miller, a complete streets initiative helps makes streets comfortable, safe and convenient for all users to travel via automobile, foot, bicycle or transit.

