Washington Middle School Groups Assis...

Washington Middle School Groups Assist During The Holidays

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Washington Middle School teacher John Calimeri, St. Susan's Center Executive Director, Jeff Smith and his son, and JCC Athletic Director and creator of the St. Susan's Kitchen Holiday Haul, Keith Martin, accept donations from the Washington Middle Schools' Builders and Battle Cry Clubs food drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jamestown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Potent rodent 38 min l for a l 30
Tina Hetrick 1 hr Rick 7
tanya kendell 1 hr Star wars program 7
Monica warren 1 hr Makes one wonder 5
brittany brown 1 hr Iknow u 5
Jackie Hayes is a nasty hoe (Sep '14) 1 hr Sipping my tea hard 4
adult boxing club 2 hr kachina 1
church on falconer st. 3 hr kachina 31
Leepers,drugs,scandals, hoes 5 hr bravo 11
Cummins her and Lakewood homewrecker 7 hr Yankee Painter 18
Happy Hounds Daycare 8 hr rhonda 32
See all Jamestown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jamestown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Chautauqua County was issued at December 28 at 10:03PM EST

Jamestown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jamestown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Jamestown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,925 • Total comments across all topics: 277,415,467

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC