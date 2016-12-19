Sergeant Kevin W. White Memorial Bridge Dedication
TWC NEWS VIDEO: WESTFIELD, NY -- A Chautauqua County man who died serving his country overseas was honored Monday afternoon in his hometown of Westfield. The bridge on Route 20 between South Portage Street and Oak Street will now be know as the Sergeant Kevin W. White Memorial Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jamestown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Ho Ho Ho Bauer
|1 min
|Lol
|9
|Merry christmas
|1 hr
|Happy Holidays
|2
|Midnight Brotherhood (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Sad mom
|108
|R and r landscaping Rick syper
|2 hr
|Sad mom
|4
|Leepers Drugs Scandals and scum
|2 hr
|White lives matter
|10
|You got bugs Linda platt ? How kute !
|2 hr
|Linda
|2
|The Jones Boys?
|2 hr
|Jones Boys
|5
|Happy Hounds Daycare
|13 hr
|Give me a break
|21
|My reaction Dave O'Connor
|17 hr
|Jordan
|63
Find what you want!
Search Jamestown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC