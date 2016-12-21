Retrospective
During a Holiday Benefit Concert held today at the Reg Lenna Civic Center in Jamestown, the 10,000 Maniacs debuted their new album, Love Among the Ruins. Due to be released in the spring of 1997, the album is an extension of the pop music that people have come to expect.
