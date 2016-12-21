Photo submitted for publication Chautauqua Chamber Singers in performance at previous concert.
The concert will feature Shelby Maberry, a 2013 Southwestern graduate who is now a vocal performance major at Mercyhurst University in Erie. Maberry will be performing two selections from John Rutter's 'Magnificat' The costumed Chautauqua Chamber Singers processing in candlelight, with a bagpipe prelude, and supported by traditional readings, will perform choral music both new and old.
|
